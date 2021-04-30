Raid finds illegal marijuana site

It was a classic drug bust scene right out of the movies as Garvin County and state authorities made three arrests after raiding an illegal marijuana grow operation east of Pauls Valley on Friday.
Around 2,600 illegal marijuana plants were seized from the grow operation located inside a barn right behind a mobile home residence several miles outside of Pauls Valley.
While at the scene Sheriff Jim Mullett said his department's work with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the ongoing compliance checks of marijuana operations led to information about an illegal site here.
“OBN had intel that they believed this grow didn't have a license; that they were doing illegal sales right there. They were purchasing and growing marijuana without a license,” Mullett said.
According to the sheriff, the operation had only gotten its license from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority on Friday right before the raid.
He's quick to add the operation did not have a license with OBN as it clearly did not have the legal authority to grow a single marijuana plant.
“There was intel from the state that led us to a marijuana grow in Garvin County that's illegal and part of a bigger operation throughout the state,” Mullett said.
He said the OBN's investigation led to an unnamed company that has a number of operations in the state that don't have a license to legally grow marijuana, including this one near Pauls Valley.
During Friday's raid ONB and county deputies were hauling plants out by hand, which were loaded into trucks taking them to a designated area where they were to be burned.
An undisclosed amount of cash was also seized at the site during the raid.
Mullett says his staff is continuing to work with OBN agents to conduct regular compliance checks of any legal medical marijuana operations in the county meant to make sure things are being done by the law.
“This is exactly what that is,” he said about grow operations being considered illegal when all the licenses are not in place and regulations followed.
“If they're not going to do it right then it's illegal. People voted it in, so these places need to do it right.”
