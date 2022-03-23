Rain doesn't keep burn ban away

The rain was falling pretty hard at the time, but it wasn’t enough for officials to stay away from a ban on outdoor burning throughout all of Garvin County.
That was later Monday morning, March 21 as all three county commissioners quickly approved another 14-day burn ban at the recommendation of fire chiefs and others.
With the exception of a one-week period sandwiched in there, Garvin County’s dry conditions out there have led to a ban on burning for more than three months now.
“My recommendation, and I’ve talked to the (fire) chiefs, is to keep the ban,” said Dave Johnson, director of the county’s emergency management.
“Even though it’s raining (Monday) the forestry department forecasts a medium to high fire danger Thursday through Sunday.
“My position is until we get green grass and significant moisture we keep the ban and review it every week.
“I appreciate it guys and so do all the fire chiefs,” he said after the 3-0 vote to keep the ban in place.
The ban means most burning, including landowners using a trash barrel to dispose of trash, is not allowed even on their own property.
It also prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
Although there weren’t any grass fires reported in Garvin County this past weekend, Johnson said firefighters from seven departments here went to pitch in and help combat fires in neighboring Stephens and Grady counties.
Johnson added he would like to look into the legalities of setting up fuel card accounts for “stand alone” volunteer fire departments in the county like Rush Creek, Walker, Pernell and Katie.
Specifically, he would like to use the Rush Creek department on a trial basis.
“Many times the firefighters from these departments have to pull money out of their pocket when we have money in their (department’s) account. Firefighters sometimes have to pay for fuel themselves.”
The Rush Creek department is also planning to start looking for a command vehicle to acquire, while in Stratford the interest is for a brush truck.
•••
County Clerk Lori Fulks told the group a couple of projects look promising when it comes to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money coming to Garvin County.
That’s about $5 million in federal funding meant to help with efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Right now it appears to be a “reasonable response” to provide some help to the Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry because of the increased demand its been meeting over the last couple of years because of the pandemic.
Also expected to be considered is the Delta Community Action food pantry.
Commissioners have previously said their top project for the ARPA monies is a major upgrade of the buildings at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Renovations discussed have included making the fairgrounds better equipped to serve as an emergency shelter, a drive-thru for vaccination and testing clinics and a storage facility for personal protective equipment, also known as PPE.
“With the fairgrounds it looks like you can do that, but you have to have someone monitor the project,” Fulks said.
“They have to make sure the guidelines are met.”
County officials are getting some help from an outside law firm working to help commissioners navigate through the broad guidelines of how to properly spend the ARPA funds.
A number of other projects, such as some renovations to the Garvin County Health Department in PV, are also being considered.
Requests for ARPA funds have come from fire departments in the county, ambulance services, rural water districts, Pauls Valley’s local hospital and the sheriff’s office to upgrade cameras.
