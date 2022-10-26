Rain relief lifts ban for now

The welcome relief of some decent rainfall this week, even when joined by strong winds, brought an end to Garvin County's burn ban – at least for now.
A trio of county commissioners listened to a recommendation Monday to keep the ban, but instead decided the rain and cooler temps this week could allow for a break from the ban on outdoor burning.
District 3 Commissioner Mike Gollihare stepped up to make the suggestion the ban be lifted even for just a few days.
“I say lift it this week during the rain and if we need to have a special meeting put it back on,” Gollihare said.
“It's not going to get any better. People got things they need to burn. It's better to burn it this week than later.
“But people need to call your fire department. They'll know if it's a good day to burn.”
Fellow commissioners Gary Ayres (District 2) and Randy Chandler (District 1) agreed the ban could be lifted even for a little while.
However, the group didn't actually take a vote as a 14-day period for the ban was simply allowed to expire.
The ban had been in place since Sept. 26. That comes after a ban was enacted July 21 and remained in place through Sept. 6 as rainfall at the time also brought some temporary relief.
The discussion at this week's regular meeting started with a plea to keep the ban in place.
“All the fire chiefs were in agreement that we keep a burn ban,” said Dave Johnson, Garvin County's emergency management director, adding this past weekend a grassfire in the county consumed more than 60 acres.
“We're still in extreme drought. We still have a chance of more rain later in the week, but we don't how much we'll get.
“I strongly recommend how dry it is that we keep the burn ban.
“We kind of missed the wet season for the fall. It's going to be an ongoing thing for the next two or three months.”
Commissioners and other county offices are definitely being contacted on a regular basis by people wanting updates on the burn ban.
“I've had several calls from people wanting to know if we lifted the ban,” Ayres said.
“We're getting calls as well,” said Sheriff Jim Mullett.
“We're going to every burn ban violation and we've enforced it. We might not write a ticket but we're enforcing it.”
