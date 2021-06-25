Rates going up for local utilities

Pauls Valley city officials have approved what are described as minimal increases in local utility rates starting next week.
The increases for water, sewer and solid waste disposal rates, set to begin July 1, were given the OK from all five members of the PV City Council during a regular meeting this week.
One big change is an amendment to a city ordinance requiring all trash to be bagged before being placed in containers like polycarts.
More details on the increases will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
