Reading takes on whole new path

Kids and their families taking a nice walk together from one spot to the next as a way to follow a story from start to finish is the idea behind a whole new activity coming to Pauls Valley.
It’s called a Story Walk as the local public library is planning to use grant funds to soon bring it to Wacker Park.
Shari Kendall of the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library says it’s really a combination of walking and reading that Story Walk is all about.
It starts with a children’s book as parts of the story are presented on oversized boards placed in various spots in the local park.
“We’ll have 20 story boards installed around Wacker Park,” Kendall said.
“This is one of the healthy grants that I got for the library. It promotes reading, healthy exercise and family activities.
“You go to the first one and then basically follow that path. The first one tells you about the story. The second one will be the first page of the book and then so on.
“Basically you’re reading a book and walking.”
The story boards will be larger versions of the book pages, which are then placed all over the park in a path stretching maybe a quarter of a mile in all.
The activity will be one lasting well into the future as plans are now in motion to permanently place the outdoor steel bulletin fixtures all over the park allowing the story boards to change over time.
The first children’s book with more to come in the future is “Bear’s New Friend” by Karma Wilson.
The Story Walk idea started in Vermont a few years ago and has since spread all over the country by way of public libraries.
“It’s a growing trend that encourages healthy activities, reading and family activities.”
For the one planned in Pauls Valley grant funds come from Oklahoma Libraries and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Right now the official start time comes with a ribbon cutting ceremony later this month in the park.
Plenty of invites are expected to out, including second grade students since the first book is kind of geared for them.
That shouldn’t stop any age from coming out and participating in the activity once it gets going.
“If the kids are too young and can’t read yet their parents can read it to them,” she said.
During a Story Walk participants can also use their phones to scan a QK code on the boards to do a survey and get a free gift from the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.