Ready for the livestock show

The newest version of a true Garvin County tradition is back with next week's junior livestock show.

The event putting FFA and 4-H students from all over Garvin County in the spotlight is Feb. 20-27 at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.

The specific times of the activities in the show arena are:

Monday, Feb. 20

• 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Cattle check-in.

• Noon – Cattle show with heifers first followed by the steer show.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

• Hogs arrive no later than 10 a.m.

• 10 a.m. – Official weigh-in by school of all swine.

• 2 p.m. – Gilt show with gilts released after the showing.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

• 8 a.m. – Barrow show with swine showmanship to follow.

• Hog pens cleaned prior to goat/sheep arrival.

Thursday, Feb. 23

• Goats and sheep arrive.

• 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Goat weigh-in.

• 11 a.m. to noon – Sheep weigh-in.

• 2 p.m. – Goat show followed by sheep show.

• Premium sale line-up released following sheep show.

Monday, Feb. 27

• 6 p.m. – Premium sale begins.

