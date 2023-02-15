Ready for the livestock show

The newest version of a true Garvin County tradition is back with next week's junior livestock show.
The event putting FFA and 4-H students from all over Garvin County in the spotlight is Feb. 20-27 at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
The specific times of the activities in the show arena are:
Monday, Feb. 20
• 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Cattle check-in.
• Noon – Cattle show with heifers first followed by the steer show.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
• Hogs arrive no later than 10 a.m.
• 10 a.m. – Official weigh-in by school of all swine.
• 2 p.m. – Gilt show with gilts released after the showing.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
• 8 a.m. – Barrow show with swine showmanship to follow.
• Hog pens cleaned prior to goat/sheep arrival.
Thursday, Feb. 23
• Goats and sheep arrive.
• 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Goat weigh-in.
• 11 a.m. to noon – Sheep weigh-in.
• 2 p.m. – Goat show followed by sheep show.
• Premium sale line-up released following sheep show.
Monday, Feb. 27
• 6 p.m. – Premium sale begins.
