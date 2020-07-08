||||
Real life run
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Betty Sue Thomas, age 75, passed away in her home in Katie, Oklahoma with her husband and children present on July 4, 2020 after a long fight with Alzheimer disease. She was born October 24, 1944 in Massachusetts to JB and Flodell Jones. She met and married Lawrence Thomas December 20, 1962 …
L.C. Bingham Jr. died June 27, 2020 in Lexington, Oklahoma at the age of 95 years, 1 month and 8 days. Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery, entrusted to the care of Wadley’s Funeral Service. Online condolences may be made at www.wadleysfuner…
Ronald Ray Stalcup of Pauls Valley passed away June 26, 2020 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 71 years.
Iva Latricia Crawford of Elmore City, Oklahoma was born to John Clarence and Eileen (Workman) Mayberry on August 14, 1942 in Pascagoula, Mississippi and passed from this life on June 28, 2020 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 77 years.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cycle rider critical after wreck
- Oklahoma reports 580 new COVID-19 cases, 8 in Garvin County
- Plane crashes into PV field
- Garvin County adds 2 new cases, 5 recoveries
- Protest returns with holiday rally
- Garvin County has 8 new cases of COVID
- County adds second COVID-19 death
- OSDH: Oklahoma tops 500 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a week
- Fireworks, Opry set for Saturday
- Nursing students now MATC grads
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.