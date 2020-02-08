Right around the corner is Rural Electric Cooperative’s annual tree giveaway for its members.
Employees of REC will be in Lindsay, Elmore City, Maysville and Rush Springs beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 to give members trees during the Cooperative’s Operation Tree Planting/Replacement Program.
Rural Electric Cooperative has over 2,900 miles of electric distribution lines and clearing trees is an ongoing project.
One of the ways REC can provide reliable, affordable electric power is through its right-of-way clearing program which includes pruning, removals and chemical control.
The program helps replace trees the cooperative must remove from under its power lines.
In addition to removing trees, REC crews also prune new growth during their daily routines.
“REC’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for our members," said Ed Bevers, manager of engineering.
"Besides the benefits of electric power, REC provides environmental and aesthetic enhancements through our tree giveaway, and we work for a bright future in partnership with our members.”
On Feb. 15 employees of the cooperative will be at the Walmart parking lot in Lindsay, located at the junction of highways 19 and 76; in front of the office of Kyle Jones Community Insurance Agency in Rush Springs, located at 303 W. Blakely Street; the parking lot of Worth Every Bite in Maysville, located at 314 6th Street; and the parking area of Speedy G’s in Elmore City, located at 22964 Highway 29.
The types of trees available are Loblolly Pines and Sawtooth Oaks as members will each receive up to 10 trees.
Loblolly Pines are one of the most common pine trees. This North American native has dark green needles with narrow, red-brown pinecones about three to six inches long. These trees grow to be about 60 to 90feet tall and have a spread of 25 to 35 feet wide once they reach maturity.
Sawtooth Oak is one of the fastest growing trees in its youth. It is an attractive shade tree with dark lustrous summer foliage and clear yellow to golden brown fall leaves. These trees grow to be 40 to 60 feet tall and have a spread of 40 to 60 feet wide.
The cooperative requests members to not plant trees any closer than 30 feet of REC's electric power lines. This will allow the trees to mature without requiring trimming or removal in the future.
Members needing additional information about REC’s Tree Program may contact REC’s Member Services Department at 405-756-3104 or 1-800-259-3504, extension 238.
