Rec center focus on summer fun

The Xtreme Summer Fun program at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley is now offered to youngsters.
The free summer program, which features snacks and lunch, is for children who have completed one year of school up to age 18.
Activities and games will be provided to youth up to grade six.
The program is 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays through July 28.
Themes include Xtreme Health Week June 19-23 and Sports and Fitness Week June 26-30 with more coming in July.
To register fill out forms available at the recreation center. Call 405-238-1307 for more.
A summer reading program at Pauls Valley’s public library is continuing weekly throughout June and July.
The theme is “All Together Now” as the Nora Sparks Warren Library will host a Monday Fun Day with games and activities for all ages.
Times are 2 to 4 p.m. each Monday as take-home kits will be given to kids.
The library is currently raising money to help with the costs to rent a couple of bounce houses and inflatable water slides for one of the gatherings in late July.
Donations can be brought to the library or call and arrange to have them picked up by library staff.
There's also a movie featured from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday afternoons. Movies coming this month include Alice in Wonderland, The Incredibles and Harry Potter.
Continuing into the summer is Story Time offered to young children at 10 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the library.
The next series of the Let's Talk About it book lectures, a program of Oklahoma Humanities, is set to return later in the summer.
With a theme of “Writing Worlds,” the schedule of books and lectures are:
• “Into the Heart” by Kenneth Good. Lecture is Aug. 10 led by Sunu Kodumthara.
• “The Storyteller” by Mario Vargas Llosa. Lecture is Sept. 14 led by Harbour Winn.
• “Everything that Rises Must Converge” by Flannery O'Connor. Lecture is Oct. 12 led by Joshua Grasso.
• “A Good Scent from a Strange Mountain” by Robert Olin Butler. Lecture is Nov. 9 led by Ken Hada.
• “An American Childhood” by Annie Dillard. Lecture is Dec. 14 led by John Morris.
