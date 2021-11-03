Rec center to get whole new flex

Apparently even workout equipment needs a break as most if not all of it now in the Reynolds Recreation Center will soon be replaced after more than a decade of use.
During the most recent meeting all five members of the Pauls Valley City Council gave their OK to declaring the current equipment surplus and replacing it with all brand new stuff.
That includes all the cardio equipment, such as hand, upright and recumbent bicycles, treadmills, ellipticals, stair climbers and incline sleds.
City Manager James Frizell says even though the equipment is still functional it was just time to be bring in the new.
One reason for that is a lot of that equipment has been inside the local recreation center since it officially opened its doors to the public in January 2011.
“All the equipment was bought originally for the rec center when it opened,” Frizell said.
“We have had machines go out in the past and they were replaced. We just felt it was getting old and we needed to get it all replaced.”
Making the PV center a reality actually goes back even further as various residents and city officials put in about six years for the facility's planning before construction ever began.
What really made the recreation center in Wacker Park a reality was an $8 million grant awarded by the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation
“Everything in that rec center was purchased with the $8 million grant,” Frizell adds.
With the new equipment the city manager said a lease-purchase agreement will be used to spread out the costs and avoid a big hit for the city from one lump payment.
As Frizell pointed out on day one of the recreation center more than a decade ago, he still believes the facility has been one of the best things to come PV's way.
“The rec center has been a blessing to the city of Pauls Valley. It brings people into town. It brings people together. It provides the community with a healthier lifestyle,” he said.
“The rec center and aquatics center – both are a blessing. It gives people an option so they can be healthy.”
At the same meeting the council gave its blessing to this year's Christmas bonuses for city employees.
“They are the same amount as last year,” Frizell said.
“We want to show the employees that we appreciate what they do. This is the council's way of telling them that they're doing a good job.”
The maximum bonus for any single full-time employee is $1,000.
