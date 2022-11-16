Rec master plan takes first step

The first step has been taken to create a master plan for Pauls Valley's parks and recreation.
It started with workers from Halff Associates holding a series of meetings Tuesday to ask what city of Pauls Valley staff and residents want to see with all local recreation facilities in the future.
Thanks in part to grant monies the private company now has the task of assessing all parks and recreation venues now available in Pauls Valley.
More on what members of the city council thought will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
