Records fall with food pantry demand

The numbers are going up in a big way for a Pauls Valley food pantry being asked to help more and more people these days.
In fact, the Samaritans of Pauls Valley pantry has seen an increase of families requesting help ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard back in 2020.
A big reason for that is the pantry has for decades really only been for Pauls Valley residents. That all changed with the pandemic as the Samaritans made a quick switch to helping residents living all over Garvin County.
With that extra help has come the much higher costs that come with providing food for so many more people on a regular basis.
“We used to be only a community pantry,” said Bonnie Meisel.
“Now we help countywide with food assistance. Now we serve 350 families outside of Pauls Valley.
“The numbers have almost doubled since COVID. We see families every month. Used to it was every other month.
“What concerns me is the growing number of seniors. So many of them have a set income, but with the price of food so high, gas and just about everything else their income doesn’t increase.”
It was just days ago when the pantry saw a record-breaking number of people coming for help.
On the pantry’s first distribution day in December it provided boxes of food for 87 families.
The pantry’s previous high for a single day was 58.
Then came the month’s next distribution as the number of families just for the first two days rose to a total of 157 pushing the pantry to open up some additional days.
The pantry has spent as much as $28,000 in a single month to have the food needed to match up with rising demand as most families and seniors are served monthly these days compared to previously once every other month.
The numbers show the pantry is truly going through a Christmas rush.
Unlike the past the Samaritans are not really providing Christmas boxes. Instead, the pantry is giving a little more during regular distribution days.
“We give a more generous box in December,” Meisel said about regular portions of food plus the fixings for a holiday meal.
She adds the pantry spent around $4,000 this month just for ham and turkey to be included in the boxes going out to folks.
“We cannot sustain this level of food assistance,” she said.
“After the first of the year we’re going to have to make some hard decisions. We cannot sustain this level of help.”
However, help could come soon as Garvin County’s commissioners have already made a general commitment to use some of the county’s pandemic relief funding to help out food assistance programs in the county.
That commitment is so far $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money as some of that could eventually go to the Samaritans and the Delta Community Action food pantry since both serve the entire county.
Another need for the Samaritans is volunteers as the pantry continues to reach out for help online and through local churches.
