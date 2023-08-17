Recreation plan now in the books

Pages go on and on of the results for a master plan listing out results for what Pauls Valley residents want to see with the local recreation possibilities.
Work for that plan started last year but has now found its way back to members of the PV City Council, who gave their blessing during a meeting last week.
Although the wants of the community are many local city officials are quick to stress the plan only offers a framework for the future.
The real X factor is the funding needed to make any of the items a reality someday.
“This is a long-range vision on how to grow and expand recreation in Pauls Valley,” said Christian Munson of the group conducting the survey work.
“Plans of this nature tend to think big. It’s a laundry list of things that can be done but that costs money.”
The group is Halff Associates, which received at least $90,000 from a TSET, or Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, grant to make the assessment.
The city of Pauls Valley also contributed more than half of the cost for this comprehensive look at local recreation options.
That funding came from one quarter of a local penny sales tax, which is specifically meant for recreation in Pauls Valley.
“The best part of this whole thing is our citizens are the ones that guided this,” Vice Mayor Bonnie Meisel said moments before the council gave its approval.
All the work leading to the plan started last fall when Halff employees spent some time seeking input from local residents and the council itself on what they felt was needed with recreation and a master plan for its future.
Their early results showed a lot of folks are interested in more walking trails, more opportunities around Pauls Valley’s two city lakes, more attention given to some neighborhood parks and the possibility of an outdoor swimming pool to go with the local water park.
Then earlier this year surveys went out in the form of mailers as the effort was seeking even more input from residents on local parks and recreation. Those opinions on recreation were also provided with on online survey.
During last week’s meeting City Manager Lee Littrell said this master plan does offer more on what people want for their local recreation but doesn’t say anything about how to pay for any actions.
“It’s fluid and can change,” Littrell said about the plan.
“It’s all based on finances, but we don’t know where to go without a plan.”
