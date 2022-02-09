Redbud funds go to area schools

Pauls Valley and a number of other Garvin County schools are among those receiving Redbud school grants meant to help districts acquire and improve school buildings.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education has announced 330 school districts will receive approximately $38.5 million in the Redbud grants.
Garvin County area schools receiving the funds include just over $68,000 in Pauls Valley, nearly $45,700 in Stratford, nearly $12,700 in Whitebead, almost $6,000 in Paoli and $291.50 in Maysville.
This first-time grant allocation is a result of Senate Bill 229 from the 2021 legislative session, which awards additional funding to school districts and eligible charter schools to equalize the amount each receives for school buildings.
School districts and charter schools below the state average per student in local property taxes for the building fund and the county-wide millage are eligible to receive these funds.
Additionally, charter schools must provide in-person or blended instruction to a minimum of two-thirds of enrolled students as the primary means of instruction in order to receive these funds. Statewide virtual charter schools are not eligible.
Grant funds will be allocated at two points in the fiscal year with the first allocation in January 2022, which reflects funding collected to date. Funding collected between January and June will be allocated in June 2022.
The funding is the result of legislation passed into law last year to address funding disparities for brick-and-mortar school districts receiving below-average funding from local tax revenue.
Money from a Redbud grant may only be used to maintain or repair existing buildings or purchase new buildings; however, money previously allotted for these purposes may then be used for other reasons, such as purchasing classroom supplies.
