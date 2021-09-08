Rehearsals kick off holiday sounds

The sounds of a unique holiday program coming to Pauls Valley this fall actually get started this weekend as singers of all types are invited in for the start of rehearsals.
Singers ranging from sopranos, altos and basses are invited to come give it a go for the start of rehearsals for the Handel Messiah program planned for Nov 14.
Rehearsals start on Sept. 12 at the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley and will continue at 1:30 p.m. on Sundays leading up to the performance.
“We encourage people to go to our website to sign up. Other people can just walk in,” said Jack Bowman, who as new music director at the local church is leading the push for the holiday performance.
“If you can read music it would be a real plus to have, but that’s not required.”
Although rehearsals are at the church the actual performance will be at the larger auditorium at Pauls Valley High School.
Bowman, who has led many of these performance before all over the country and world, says this is the first of three parts of the Messiah piece, more specifically the Christmas section.
“I’m thrilled with the way it’s coming together,” he said.
“I’m expecting some people will be surprised just how beautiful Handel Messiah is. This will be a new experience and a good way to introduce some people to classical music.
“It’s easy listening, and the one-hour program is not too long.”
Bowman is part of the new Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta, which is a nonprofit group associated with the Pauls Valley Arts Council.
The holiday program coming in November combines chorus singers with an orchestra as members of the Oklahoma City Philharmonic are expected to play at the actual performance.
Plans are also in place to hold a second program in Pauls Valley next April is expected to include as many as 75 members of a professional chorus from Paris, France.
The performance of a Mozart Requiem is meant to mourn the losses from the pandemic and celebrate the recovery.
