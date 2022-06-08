Remote not so easy for schools

One thing the virus pandemic has taught schools over the last couple of years, schools like Pauls Valley, is to be ready to teach students even when the regular classroom setting is not an option.
For local school officials it’s been a grind to figure out how to provide teachers with the tools to instruct their kids online and remotely when major obstacles like pandemics stand in the way.
That’s been the new norm for those officials as they’ve been on the run ever since COVID-19 arrived trying to figure out the best ways to keep schools going forward even when classrooms are closed because of a virus threat.
All of that means new technology is needed, each and every year, to ensure schools can keep teaching even when it’s not at the actual school building.
“When a lot of people think about school technology they think about a computer at a teacher’s desk,” says Travis Thompson, who not only serves as the junior high’s assistant principal but has in recent years worked with Brett Knight and others to oversee the district’s technology needs.
“We are used to kids being in the classroom, so now it’s how are we going to deliver content to kids remotely.
“It’s way more than that these days as over the last couple of years the pandemic has forced schools to do a better job of delivering instruction to students both in and out of the classroom.
“Now it’s all about content delivery. We need to be able to deliver that content in an effective way.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March 2020 it accelerated the timeline for schools to educate students with remote learning.
It also has a price tag as PV school officials are now getting used to the idea of the district spending in the ballpark of $350,000 each and every year to keep school technology moving forward at a high level.
According to Thompson, before the pandemic the tech capabilities were way down. Now after two years he says the PV district has technology up there in the five percent range when compared to other districts.
Breaking down the high price tag Thompson said about 44 percent of it is for computer hardware, like the hands-on kind of Chromebooks and personal computers.
The remainder is for the “non-tangibles,” like support licenses, renewals, subscriptions and resources for teachers.
“Most is to get wireless to the classrooms, data from point A to point B, providing access to the Internet,” Thompson said.
“A big chunk of that goes to the company that oversees our network. A lot of it is for basic maintenance agreements to service our network.”
Before the pandemic he says the goal was to get the kind of computer infrastructure in place like Chromebooks in the hands of students.
“There was a big shift when COVID hit. COVID forced us to up our game. COVID changed everything. We’re not going back. Remote learning is here to stay.
“It did teach us one thing – that we’ve got to continue what we’re doing to get better at what is provided to students.”
When lessons aren’t in the actual classroom remote learning is meant to give students online access by way of a wireless Internet service at home and their own devices.
The local district had no real remote learning capabilities before the pandemic. Now, more than two years later, most students can access remote learning as long as they have the access.
Right now the Chromebooks assigned to students stay at school, but Thompson says the plan is to someday allow them to go home as the laptops are rotated through.
Adding to the equation is some parents aren’t that tech literate, while some students may not have the discipline to get their classwork done on their own with remote learning.
A few teachers also fit into that same category.
“At first some of our teachers were hesitant to embrace the technology,” he said.
“Now I would say some of our teachers, on a scale of one to 10, are at a seven, going to eight, with some already at 10. The majority of our staff have bought into this.”
Regardless of the challenges and the scrambling to find answers in recent times, Thompson says this push for new technology is the new reality for schools thanks to the pandemic.
“Now it’s how are we going to deliver content to kids remotely, and we need to be able to deliver that content in effective ways,” he said. “They need to be able to communicate with their teachers remotely.
“I will never say it’s as good as direct instruction in the classrooms, but remote learning is here to stay.”
Thompson does add in some cases he believes the new technology can deliver content to students in a “much richer way” when compared to a “dry lecture” coming on a particular lesson.
