The Garvin County Republican Party will hold an annual barbecue event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
The event features speakers, live and silent auctions and door prizes.
Dr. Kevin Crow is scheduled to speak on the “relationship between liberty and the pursuit of happiness as envisioned by our Founding Fathers.”
Terry and Amber Evans will make a presentation on “voter integrity.”
For more information on the event and discount tickets, call Troy at 405-207-4337 or go online.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled in Garvin County this month.
• Friday, Sept. 30 (11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) – Valley Community Hospital in PV. Call Valerie Cothren at 405-866-5100.
• Saturday, Oct. 1 (11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of the Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Thursday, Oct. 13 (8:30 to 11:30 a.m.) – First United Bank in Maysville, 317 6th. Call Emily Hemphill at 405-867-4343.
• Friday, Oct. 14 (9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries in PV, 100 Enterprise. Call Terri Richards at 405-367-8884.
• Monday, Oct. 17 (11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Paoli High School gym, 410 W. Stewart. Call Chad McGuire at 405-484-7336.
• Wednesday, Oct. 19 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Stratford High School gym lobby, 341 N. Oak. Call Shatona Gallup at 580-759-2381.
• Thursday, Oct. 20 (1:45 to 5:30 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church SE room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
