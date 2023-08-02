Return of county fair tradition

The tradition of a county fair is set to return to Garvin County later this month.
The actual dates for this year’s Garvin County Free Fair are Aug. 21-Aug. 26.
A look at the calendar shows the fun actually gets started even earlier with the Garvin County Horse Show set to get underway at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Pauls Valley Roundup Club Arena right next to the fairgrounds.
Check-in and judging of indoor exhibit will come early, while much of the fair action is set for later in the week.
Both Thursday and Friday, Aug. 24-25 will feature Kids Day at the Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., which naturally includes a whole bunch of activities.
The cattle and swine show will be on Thursday, along with a pedal tractor pull.
Then there’s the return of a fair royalty as coronation will be at 5 p.m. Thursday.
This year there will be a county fair queen (ages 15-18), fair junior queen (ages 10-14) and fair princess (ages 5-9).
The first queen was named in 2015, while the royal court hasn’t been done for the fair since 2019.
On Friday there will be the sheep, goat and dairy shows, along with a tractor driving contest.
The rabbit and poultry shows are among the featured activities set for Saturday, Aug. 26.
Another fan favorite is the wiener dog races, while others are the best dressed pet contest, adult and youth cornhole contests, homemade ice cream and salsa contests, an awards presentation and free live music.
