The OK was given this week for a site in Pauls Valley to be the place for a tall tower meant to provide a big upgrade to local cell coverage.
There were apparently no objections as all five members of the PV City Council followed the recommendation of the local planning and zoning commission to allow a building variance for the proposed AT&T cell tower.
Now expected to be constructed sometime in 2021 is a 170-foot tower on the southeast corner of Garvin Avenue and Santa Fe Street on the west side of the local train tracks.
The action during the Tuesday night council meeting comes after a long list of objections came last summer for the first proposed site of the AT&T tower near South Willow and Burr Shopping Center.
