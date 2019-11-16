Many of the reviews were pretty glowing from year one as Pauls Valley city officials are preparing for the next round of local ice skating on the real deal.
For the second straight year a rink with real ice will be open for skaters during the holiday season in the local train depot area.
Much like last year's first whirl around for the rink this next one opens up the day after Thanksgiving.
Becky Ledbetter was the one leading the charge as she worked to raise the private money to pay for the set up of the temporary ice rink to be located near Grant Avenue.
“It went good,” she said about last year's response to the rink with real ice.
“We had great feedback on it. With this being the second year I think the word has gotten out there about us. More people are responding.
“I'm hoping we'll get more skaters this year.”
Last year's new idea came after a make-shift rink with artificial ice was offered at the local train depot pavilion for several few years.
A sampling of the reviews of last year's rink posted online were clearly on the positive side.
“Love the real ice, great Christmas music and beautiful lights,” states a portion of just one review.
“Looks like something straight out of a Hallmark movie! Fun, memorable activity for the whole family.”
“Even in a small town they offer something different, ice skating at the train depot,” said another post.”
The dates of this year's rink are from Friday, Nov. 29 through Jan. 5, 2020. It's scheduled to be open everyday subject to weather and bookings.
The cost is $10 a person with skate rental, $8 without skate rental, $7 group rates for 10 or more people and $50 season passes per person.
Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
