State authorities report a Stratford youngster was riding in a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian earlier this week in neighboring Pontotoc County.
The fatality accident occurred back on Monday, Nov. 25 as a woman crossing a roadway was struck by a passing vehicle near Ada.
A report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows a nine-year-old Stratford boy was among the passengers in a 2004 Ford Explorer.
The vehicle was driven by 58-year-old Vickie Reich of Meeker.
Along with the Stratford boy, other passengers were Daniel Reich, 65, of Meeker and Tambra Nuckols, 36, of Shawnee.
According to the report, the sports utility vehicle was traveling on state Highway 3W.
A pedestrian, Dottie Coshatt, 41, of Fitzhugh, was crossing the road to retrieve a ladder.
At a listed time of around 6:20 p.m. Monday she was struck by the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers report the cause of the tragic accident was “pedestrian action.”
The report also shows the four individuals in the vehicle, including the Stratford youngster, were not injured.
All are reported to have been wearing seatbelts when the accident occurred at a site about 10 miles west of Ada.
Assisting troopers at the scene were firefighters from Ada and Oil Center, Pontotoc County deputies and a Mercy EMS ambulance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.