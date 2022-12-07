Anger and a case of road rage led to one motorist slamming his car into another vehicle near Lindsay and then briefly driving away.
It didn't last long as Forrest Ray Adams-Fabre, 28, of Duncan was driving a vehicle quickly stopped by Lindsay police followed last week by a formal assault charge in Garvin County District Court.
It started with a hit and run call with gunshots fired on Nov. 24. Although no shots were ever proven the actions by Adams-Fabre did force a vehicle with a mother and her two children inside off a far western Garvin County roadway.
The Texas woman and the two kids were in an Acura MDX traveling southbound on state Highway 76.
A witness reported seeing a Kia Sorento ram into the MDX pushing it into a broad slide, where it struck a barrier wall on a bridge.
The Sorento, driven by Adams-Fabre, continued driving before it was stopped by officers south of Lindsay.
According to an officer's account of the incident, Adams-Fabre claimed it was a road rage incident.
He said he pushed the other vehicle off the side of the road because he “lost it.”
There was no indication of any serious injuries by the three MDX occupants. It was also reported there didn't appear to be any gunshot damage to the wrecked vehicle.
Adams-Fabre did receive a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
