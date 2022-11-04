Roadway deer causes Byars wreck

A deer running into the roadway resulted in a McClain County accident and injuries for a Byars woman.
The single vehicle accident came at nearly 8:30 p.m. Thursday night at a site about four miles south of Rosedale.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol report it was Talena Sharp, 40, who was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on 110th Street.
When a deer was suddenly right there it forced Sharp to take evasive action as the vehicle went off the roadway to the right.
There it rolled two full times striking a fence and coming to rest on its wheels.
Troopers report Sharp was not wearing seat belts at time. A five-year-old girl riding in the vehicle was secured in a front facing car seat when the accident happened.
With “no improper action” listed as the cause, the child was not injured, while Sharp was taken by ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. There she was admitted in fair condition with arm, leg and trunk internal injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.