A robbery charge is going to stick for a Pauls Valley man accused of stealing a woman's car and briefly dragging her down the road.
Testimony was brief and to the point last week as the woman took the stand to stress Kevin Keenom, 43, did not have permission to take her vehicle during the incident she claims got physical on March 24.
Although he didn't testify, Keenom has previously claimed the woman had given him permission to take the car, while also denying things ever got physical between the two, who were formerly in a dating relationship.
The woman, who did have a victim protective order against Keenom at the time, agreed to give a him a ride for a couple of blocks to his father's house.
“My car was stolen, taken by Kevin Keenom about two blocks from my house,” she said during an Aug. 4 preliminary hearing in a Garvin County District courtroom.
“He was acting erratic and arguing with me, waving his hands around in my face. I stopped and killed the car and he grabbed the keys from me, he grabbed my phone. Same as the keys, he just grabbed it out of my hands.”
The woman said she got out of the car and approached a house in the hopes someone could help her get Keenom out of the vehicle.
“I tried to get back into the car. He sped off and I didn't make it back into the car.”
According to the woman, she suffered what she described as minor injuries from “road burn” after being “momentarily” dragged on the roadway.
“I was very emotional,” she said. “During the incident I was afraid of getting hurt physically.”
On a number times during her testimony the woman repeated the claim that Keenom didn't have permission to take the vehicle, although “prior to the restraining order he had driven the car before.”
During a brief argument defense attorney Robert Rennie Jr. said the state had failed to meet its burden of proof with the testimony offered.
“The state has failed to show the crime of robbery occurred,” Rennie said.
Prosecutor Victoria Freeman argued the witness' testimony clearly established Keenom didn't have permission.
“He had no permission to take the car,” Freeman said.
Keenom was bound over for trial on second-degree robbery by force or fear.
•••
Images from a surveillance camera pointed authorities right to a lone man who broke into a gas station in the Wynnewood area.
Both burglary and drug possession charges have been filed against Christopher Herring, 29.
An affidavit filed in the Garvin County District Court case shows it started in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 when a county deputy was sent to check out a burglary alarm at the Valero station near state Highway 29.
With broken glass found on the ground it was clear someone had forced their way into the business.
When security video was made available it showed a male subject arrive in a moving truck that pulled up to the front door.
Once inside the store, the subject later identified as Herring took the cash register drawer and some packs of cigarettes before leaving the scene and traveling east on SH 29.
Authorities were able to get a good description of the suspect from the video, including a “distinctive” tattoo on his arm.
At some point the truck was located at a casino in far southern Garvin County, where Herring was found and taken into custody.
Along with food items stolen from a nearby store, Herring also had syringes containing methamphetamine.
Herring was handed a felony charge of second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of drug possession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.