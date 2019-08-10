Chances are pretty good the action will be hot, along with the weather outside, when a rodeo rides into Pauls Valley for a two-day run.
It's the 75th annual Heritage Days Rodeo set for Friday and Saturday nights, Aug. 16-17 at the Pauls Valley Round Up Club Arena.
Dessie Daugherty of the local club says the rodeo, a mainstay in her family, is about as American as it gets.
“The rodeo – it's our heritage,” she said. “It's the western way.
“I've been in it all my life. My father was the first president of the round up club here. So, my family has grown up in it. We're a rodeo family.”
When the rodeo days do arrive the early action features the always popular mutton busting as youngsters climb on and hang on to the sheep.
The riding here is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with registration getting started at 5:30 p.m.
Then there's the rodeo itself scheduled to get going at 8 p.m. both nights.
“This is a professional rodeo,” Daugherty stresses.
“It has all eight events a professional rodeo has.”
That includes saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing and the always popular steer wrestling, better known for some as bulldogging.
Tyler Kijac and TK Rodeo Company based out of Jay, Okla., is the stock producer for the Pauls Valley rodeo.
