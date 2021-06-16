Rodeo action on way to PV arena

The 76th annual Heritage Days Rodeo is set to return to the local rodeo arena the nights of Friday and Saturday, June 25-26.
The open rodeo will feature events like breakaway roping, tie-down calf roping, ranch broncs, bull riding, junior barrel racing, open barrels and mutton bustin’ for the youngsters.
The patriotic American Thunder drill team, which is set to perform in the arena both nights.
A traditional parade through downtown Pauls Valley will open the second night of the event starting at 5 p.m.
Advance tickets of $5 are available at Sharpe’s Department Store in downtown PV.
•••
Lindsay city officials now inviting the public to join them for a patriotic-style Freedom Fest community event set for Saturday, June 26.
Activities of all kinds, both free and for a cost, will be offered as a parade down Lindsay's Main Street will start the day at 10 a.m.
Anyone interested in dressing up with a patriotic look and marching in the parade should call Lindsay City Hall for more.
More than 100 vendors, along with food trucks, are scheduled to be set up and ready for some browsing starting at 11 a.m.
Free activities to be offered throughout the day include amusement rides, a petting zoo and pony rides. A dog adoption event will also be featured.
There will be a fee for other activities, such as helicopter rides and to climb aboard a mechanical bull.
Free admission into Lindsay's swimming pool is expected to start at 1 p.m.
Activities then shift to the local Glenn Curlee/Shady Grove Park on SW 4th.
A free concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m, followed by a fireworks show at dusk. The best viewing of the fireworks is expected to be on the south and southwest side of Lindsay.
•••
Also set for Saturday, June 26 is a community gathering in Pauls Valley.
This one comes courtesy of Creekside Royal Dispensary and Foster's Bodyworks as the free community festival scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 102 East Montie.
Along with live music, the event is expected to feature a car, truck and bike show, free barbecue and a splash pad area for kids. A cornhole tournament is set to begin at noon.
During the event any donations or extra proceeds will go to Good Samaritans of Pauls Valley and the Delta Community Action group.
•••
The families of Leila and Bill Murray will come together for a reunion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at the First Baptist Church in Paoli.
Hosting is Rex Murray and a pot luck luncheon is included in the family get-together.
