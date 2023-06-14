Rodeo action returns next week

The pageantry of a rodeo in Pauls Valley is set to make a return in a couple of weekends.
The 78th annual Heritage Days Rodeo is coming to the PV Roundup Club Arena the nights of Friday and Saturday, June 23-24.
Giving a thumbs up of support last week were all five members of the local tourism board as they recommended $6,500 in tourism funds be approved to help out this year’s rodeo. Final approval of the vote must come from the Pauls Valley City Council.
“We would like some help from tourism for our advertising budget,” said Dessie Daugherty of the local roundup club.
Plans are to use much of the money to promote the rodeo, which starts at 8 p.m. both nights, with things like radio spots in nearby Ada.
A rodeo parade is scheduled to get underway at 5 p.m. Saturday night in parts of the downtown area.
More on the rodeo will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
•••
The Paoli FFA Booster Club has rescheduled a garage sale style fundraiser to raise some money to support student members.
Initially scheduled for early this month, now the club will host the fundraiser Friday and Saturday, June 23-24 inside the cattle barn at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Another change is the event is being sponsored by the Pauls Valley Masonic Lodge.
With all proceeds going to help FFA students in Paoli, the fundraiser is set from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.
Anyone interested in getting rid of some “stuff” are invited to donate items to this FFA fundraiser.
Concessions will be available featuring pulled pork or pulled chicken sandwiches, chips and a water for $8.
For more information, contact Ty LaRue at 580-603-3698 or Alex LaRue at 918-607-8858.
