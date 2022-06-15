Rodeo action returns to PV arena

In a couple of weekends the action of the 77th annual Heritage Days Rodeo arrives in Pauls Valley.
The western tradition of the rodeo will be at 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights, June 24-25 at the Pauls Valley Roundup Club Arena.
Events lined up include bull riding, ranch broncs, tie-down calf roping and breakaway roping. Mutton bustin' for kids six and under will again be a feature.
A rodeo parade is set to start at 5 p.m. on the second night of the event.
“The Heritage Days Rodeo is an annual rodeo event that's known for its western, cowboy, cowgirls, family fun.”
•••
The God and Country Celebration will return to the Elmore City Lake on Sunday, June 26.
Food will be available from 6 to 7:45 p.m., while The Batchelor Family will sing at 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin after the singing.
Anyone attending is encouraged to bring extra water, lawn chairs and bug spray. Swimming is not allowed at this event.
This is a free event sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Elmore City.
The Elmore City Lake is located three blocks north of the 4-way on state Highway 74. For more information, call the church office at 580-788-4110.
