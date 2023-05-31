Rodeo heritage set for return

Advance tickets, you bet, as a little slice of America's heritage is again set to soon ride into Pauls Valley's rodeo arena.
For this year it's the 78th annual Heritage Day Rodeo coming the evenings of Friday and Saturday, June 23-24.
The rodeo action will get started at 8 p.m. both nights at the Pauls Valley Roundup Club Arena.
Bull riding is only a part of the rodeo as other events are breakaway roping, tie-down calf roping, ranch broncs, open barrels and mutton' bustin' for kids 6 and younger.
Also set to be featured is the Star Spangled Stampede Drill Team.
A rodeo parade going through downtown Pauls Valley is scheduled to get started at 5 p.m. June 24. Call 405-238-7425 or 238-2776 for more.
Advance tickets of $5 are available at Sharpe's Department Store in downtown Pauls Valley.
•••
The Paoli FFA Booster Club is hosting a garage sale fundraiser this weekend at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
With all proceeds going to help FFA students in Paoli, the garage sale at the fair barns is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 2-3.
Anyone interested getting rid of some “stuff,” they can donate it to the Paoli club. Donations can be brought to the fairgrounds starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1.
Concessions will be available featuring pulled pork or pulled chicken sandwich, chips and a water for $8.
For more contact Ty LaRue at 580-603-3698 or Alex LaRue at 918-607-8858.
•••
Summer is also a big part of the Xtreme Summer Fun program at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
The free summer program, which features snacks and lunch, is for children who have completed one year of school up to age 18.
Activities and games will be provided to youth up to grade six.
The program is 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays from June 5 through July 28.
To register fill out form available at the recreation center. Call 405-238-1307 for more.
•••
Registration for summer swim lessons in Pauls Valley is continuing with sign-up forms available at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
High interest in the lessons could lead to a third session being established.
Lessons will be held at the Pauls Valley Waterpark.
The waterpark itself is scheduled to officially open a new session on Friday, June 2, which is a week later than originally scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.