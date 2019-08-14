Rodeo offers a lot of familiar

Cowboy hats and wild action won’t be the only familiar things seen when the rodeo comes to Pauls Valley this weekend.
Another is K.J. Dobbins of Wayne, who assumes his familiar role as a bullfighter and pick up man at the 75th annual Heritage Days Rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights, Aug. 16-17 at the PV Round Round Up Club Arena.
Still at the ripe old age of 19, Dobbins has grown up in the arena and is not new to the rodeo world.
His father, Kenny Dobbins of Wynnewood, used to be a professional bullfighter, while his brother, Cody Webster, is still in the game.
His maternal grandfather, V.A. “Squirrel” Hanson, was a founding father of the Pauls Valley Round Up Club and once served as the club’s president.
When this weekend’s rodeo rolls around Dobbins is set to be there providing pick up protection duties for cowboys and could possibly perform a freestyle demonstration of bull riding.
Both nights the action is scheduled to start with mutton busting at 7 p.m. with registration getting going around 5:30 p.m.
Then there’s the pro rodeo action around 8 p.m. with such events as saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing and steer wrestling, better known as bulldogging.
Tyler Kijac and TK Rodeo Company based out of Jay, Okla., is the stock producer for the Pauls Valley rodeo.
There will be the traditional rodeo parade through some Pauls Valley streets and into the downtown area starting around 5 p.m. Saturday.
Also featured at the rodeo is a military style drill team, which is expected to serve as a kind of halftime show.
There will be no rodeo queen contest at this weekend's event.
