Roe named to health post

Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, has named State Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, chair of the House Public Health Committee during the 58th Legislature.
“It is an honor to have been chosen to lead the House Public Health Committee, especially in a time when health is at the forefront of everybody’s minds,” Roe said.
“I look forward to using my firsthand experience in the healthcare field and the knowledge I’ve gained while in the Legislature to help improve healthcare quality and access for Oklahomans.”
Roe, who was elected to represent District 42 in 2018, was previously vice chair of the committee. The district includes most of Garvin County.
In addition to serving at the state Capitol, she also works as a nurse practitioner in Pauls Valley.
House leadership positions for the 58th Oklahoma Legislature were announced after the recent constitutionally-required Organizational Day.
The new session is scheduled to start Monday, Feb. 1.
