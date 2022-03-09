Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, issued a statement after learning that the University of Oklahoma is able to accept 100 percent of their qualified applicants into their nursing program. The news was released at a press conference held Tuesday at the state Capitol.
"Lawmakers have been working to address the critical nursing shortage that exists in Oklahoma, as it does in many other states," said Roe, the chair of the House Public Health Committee and herself a registered nurse and a nurse practitioner in Pauls Valley.
"The news shows our efforts are working. I'm grateful that Oklahomans will receive the care they need from people who will soon be employed in this rewarding profession."
The House and Senate Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding – Health and Human Services Working Group last month unanimously approved a number of projects to send to the full committee to substantially increase the number of nurses in the state.
Funding for the total projects requested equals roughly $60 million.
Gov. Stitt also called on lawmakers to help address the nursing shortage in his State of the State address held the first day of this year's legislative session.
Roe serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes parts of Garvin and McClain counties.
•••
A measure to better address elderly and vulnerable adult abuse in Oklahoma passed the Senate Tuesday.
Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, is the author of Senate Bill 1163, which will authorize district attorneys to develop a multidisciplinary team to investigate and prosecute such crimes in coordination with the District Attorneys Council.
“Our state has seen dramatic improvements since the creation of the multidisciplinary child abuse teams in the number of reported and prosecuted child abuse cases, so we want to do the same thing for our elderly and vulnerable adults,” said Garvin, whose District 43 includes a western portion of Garvin County.
“By collaborating with other entities already investigating and prosecuting these types of crimes, we can eliminate duplicative efforts, identify gaps in service, and standardize investigative practices. This will ensure these Oklahomans are better protected from predators and that abusers will be caught and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”
Each team would include a mental health professional, law enforcement agents experienced with or trained in elder and vulnerable adult abuse and neglect investigations, medical personnel with relevant experience, coordinators, the district attorney, as well as Adult Protective Services, the Office of Client Advocacy and long-term care workers within the Department of Human Services (DHS).
The teams would conduct joint investigations, develop a written protocol for such investigations and collaborate with professionals responsible for the reporting and investigation of such abuse.
Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, is the House principal author of SB 1163 that now goes to the opposite chamber for further consideration.
•••
The Senate gave unanimous approval to Senate Bill 1547 on Tuesday, which would make virtual public meetings a permanent fixture across the state.
The measure, authored by Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus, would modify the Open Meetings Act to require public bodies such as school boards, local municipalities and state agencies to stream and post all public meetings online if they maintain a website and utilize a high-speed internet connection.
In addition, public bodies in counties with an active state of emergency declaration may conduct executive session via videoconference.
While local governments and schools were required to hold virtual meetings in addition to in-person sessions during the governor-declared state of emergency due to COVID-19, such provisions expired when the emergency declaration ended.
“As technology evolves, we must evolve with it,” Howard said.
“Live streams and remote work are now staples in modern-day life, and we must allow our local and state governments to conduct their business online and in-person. This change will be helpful during any future pandemics, natural disasters, and other emergencies, but will also lay the groundwork for a more informed general public.”
Howard emphasized allowing public meetings to be streamed online not only enhances transparency, but also encourages citizens to be more active in their community and state.
The measure next moves across the rotunda where it will be carried by Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, whose District 22 includes an eastern portion of Garvin County.
