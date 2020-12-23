Roe receives COVID-19 vaccine

State Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, received the first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week.
Roe received the vaccine through her duties as a nurse practitioner in Pauls Valley, a role she has continually held while also serving as state representative for House District 42.
“I received my first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine,” Roe said on Tuesday.
“With the uncertainty of this virus and not knowing how long I will have antibodies from my previous infection, after much discussion with some of my physician peers, including an infectious disease specialist, I decided it was in the best interest of the people I care for in the healthcare arena to be protected further.
“That is the basis of my decision for taking the vaccine.”
She tested positive for COVID-19 in late June. Roe has 37 years of nursing experience and serves as vice-chair of the House Public Health Committee.
The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are reserved for frontline health care professionals and nursing home staff and residents.
Doses will be available to government officials and the general public at a later date.
A timeline of Oklahoma Health Department’s vaccine distribution plan is available online.
Roe's House District 42 includes parts of Garvin and McClain counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.