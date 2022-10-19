Roof repairs set for local stations

The hope is leaks will someday fairly soon get plugged for roofs over the police and fire stations in Pauls Valley.
One bid was accepted, another rejected, as the Pauls Valley City Council voted to spend around $324,000 to reroof most of the local police department and part of the fire station.
The standing seam roofs, when in place, are expected to address most of the water leaks plaguing both sites for the last several years.
Another bid for vinyl materials to address the remainder were simply too high and rejected by the council.
The local police department is in a building renovated and opened in 2008, while the fire station, also in a renovated building, was opened in 2004.
“The prices of steel continue to climb. Part of that is due to the hurricane,” said architect Josh Schoenborn of Oklahoma City.
“If you're going to do it now is the time.”
Vice Mayor Bonnie Meisel said the key thing here is the process is moving in the right direction.
“What's important is we've had a leaky roof for a long time and we're trying to get it fixed,” she said.
The architecture firm has also been hired to design a complete makeover of the indoor pool area of the Bosa Aquatic Center.
At a cost of around $400,000, some of the things that are now expected to be addressed for the natatorium area over time include corroded beams, mold and rust in various places, damaged tiles and the plan to fill in a couple of glass areas that now only add to the problems.
The plan is to fill in the windows and add a bay door to help move larger items in and out of the pool facility.
During the recent meeting the council also approved $2,500 in tourism sales tax money for a real Christmas tree as a lighting ceremony at the train depot is planned for the night of the local Parade of Lights on Monday, Dec. 5.
