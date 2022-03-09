Round 2 comes for lawmaker luncheon

Winter weather got in the way the first go-round as the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled a legislative luncheon for later this week.
A number of state lawmakers and staff members of U.S. and Oklahoma Senate and House members are expected to speak at the luncheon set from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 11 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
The general public is invited to attend as Punkins BBQ & Catfish will provide the lunch, a BBQ buffet, sponsored by OG&E and Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County.
Admission is $5 per person, payable in advance or at the door. All those who previously paid are still on the list.
• The chamber's annual celebration banquet will have a “cruise night” nautical theme.
The gathering is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 at the Bosa Banquet Center.
Include is dinner, a silent auction, a "Dessert Dash" and recognition of “worthy individuals in our community.”
Sponsorships are now available and auction items are needed.
The chamber is also planning for a visit to the state Capitol for Field's Pie Day on April 14 and the annual chamber golf tournament on May 21.
•••
The recent hold-ups from winter weather haven't stopped plans by the Garvin County Democrat Party to form a Young Democrats organization here.
A meeting, complete with pizza and soft drinks, has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
“We are looking for students who want to participate in upcoming political events,” officials say, adding masks are encouraged.
The guest speaker is Shalondra Harrison, executive vice president of the Oklahoma Young Democrats Organization.
Contact Steve Jarman at 405-926-0464 for more information. Masks are encouraged for those planning to attend.
