Round three for book lectures

A historic highway stretching out with the memories of a growing America is again at the center of a book lecture series returning this week to Pauls Valley's public library.
Coming on Thursday, Oct. 17 is round three for a series that has the theme of “Getting Your Reading Kicks on Route 66.”
This time around the book is “Route 66 Remembered” by Michael Witzel.
Shari Kendall of the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library says this series and those from the past continues to draw in lots of interest with some solid turnouts on lecture night.
“We have one of the highest attended lectures in the state,” Kendall said as this is the fifth of the book lecture series hosted by the local library. Start time is 6 p.m. Thursday night.
She estimates the lectures in recent years have brought in between 20 and 30 participants wanting to be a part of the discussions in the library's meeting room.
Set to lead a discussion about the book is Ken Hada, a professor in American and ethnic literatures at East Central University in Ada.
Hada also directs the annual Scissortail Creative Writing Festival and has published six books of poetry.
“He's one of the favorites in the series. He has lectured at every single book series we've hosted,” Kendall adds.
This Route 66 series is scheduled to wrap up with a lecture on Nov. 21.
Bill Hagen is set to lead the discussion on the book “West on 66: A Mystery” by James Cobb.
The library's book lectures return in January with a series that includes the theme “Crime and Comedy: The Lighter Side of Murder and Misdemeanor.”
This next series will be offered monthly through May 2020.
