The second of five defendants now appears on track for a plea in a case from last fall where a Lindsay woman is alleged to have shopped around and sold her own prescription pain pills.
One of those accused of racketeering in a R.I.C.O. (Oklahoma Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) case is Karen Alisha Thompson, 49, of Maysville.
Thompson, who has been held in jail since the case broke last October, appeared in a Garvin County courtroom last week. After a brief conversation with her attorney, Thompson chose to waive her right to a preliminary hearing as a plea is now set in her case.
Even more revealing for Thompson is the letter she wrote from jail weeks ago, which was addressed to a Garvin County judge and submitted into the case.
“I need rehab. I have been addicted to opioids for over 20 years,” Thompson stated in the letter.
Included was Thompson’s claim she has already been accepted into a rehabilitation facility if her release is allowed in any upcoming sentence.
“My kids are now adults and on their own. I now have grandkids, my kids want this for me more than anything in the world.
“I’m tired of this addiction running my life and need help. Please your honor, find it within your heart for me to finally get rid of the one thing that has controlled my life.”
Only weeks after the pill selling scheme broke the first defendant, Matthew Clinton Aaron Johnson, 32, of Lindsay took a deal that includes suspended sentences of 10 years for each of two counts of racketeering and five years for using a cell phone to participate in drug deals.
The alleged ringleader of the plan is Betty Williams, 69.
A Garvin County Sheriff Office’s investigation into this drug ring started back on Oct. 7, just one after Williams’ husband was arrested on child pornography allegations.
One of two cell phones confiscated in a search belonged to Williams, which showed from January through late September 2022 she had various text conversations with others about selling her own prescription pain pills.
Deputies reported six different people were involved in the conversations. Along with Williams’ four co-defendants, two others have been identified as “Brenda” and “Flo.”
Court records show Williams had at the time just refilled a prescription of 180 hydrocodone-acetaminophen pain pills as texts indicated conversations were about selling them for $12 each.
Cases still pending are against Williams, Fury Stinnett, 25, of Elmore City, and Kalyn Elisabeth Steakly, 25, of Maysville.
