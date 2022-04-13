Round two for patriotic match

It appears to be round two for a patriotic match that these days brings the fun activities and lights up the skies for Pauls Valley’s annual July 4th celebration.
Although slightly lower than requested, members of the PV Tourism Board have recommended some funding go to support the holiday event in Wacker Park.
The recent approval by members Randy McGee, C.J. Peachlyn and Amy Richey was for $24,500 in tourism sales tax monies after a presentation by Callie Henry.
The original request was for nearly $28,000 as Henry said that was meant to cover additional expenses for the holiday celebration that includes activities, live music and finishes with a fireworks show above the local park.
“We were very successful at our first show at the Fourth of July celebration,” Henry said about last year’s event – the first led by the Love PV volunteers after stepping in for the now defunct PV Kiwanis Club.
She added a “clicker gate” showed around 5,000 people came to the park to check out the holiday festivities last July.
“There’s a lot of room for improvement, but we’re a nonprofit raising money for something else,” she said, referring to the Love PV drive and the fifth straight year for various volunteers, namely those from the local House Church, working to raise the $50,000 needed for kids’ school supplies in Pauls Valley and Whitebead.
“We want to see a quality Fourth of July celebration, but personally we don’t have the manpower to put the energy into raising money for both.”
Right now the cost of PV’s fireworks show is about $20,500 as last year’s tourism support totaled $24,500.
“We’re border line exceeding the tourist value,” McGee said.
“Everybody, I think personally, would like to see us add more to the live show or the activities and have less fireworks. I would like to see more activities in the park on the Fourth of July.”
More activities is one thing, but Henry said the fireworks show is the big draw for this event.
“If the fireworks show is good people will come here and see it,” she said.
