Rules even tighter for courthouse

With six cases of the coronavirus now confirmed in Garvin County officials are planning tighter safety measures for the courthouse building in Pauls Valley.
All three commissioners agreed this week anyone wanting to enter the courthouse – both employees and visitors – will need to be screened a little tighter because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Matching the new policies of other counties in the region, the county trio gave their blessing for Sheriff Jim Mullett to direct his staff to begin taking the temperature of each individual wanting to enter facility.
“Anybody coming into our courthouse is being checked,” Mullett said, adding the process will continue to include passing through a metal detector.
Mullett says there have been some pros and cons to the tighter courthouse measures in place since early March, which includes only have one entrance for the general public.
That entrance is on the west side of the courthouse's annex as each individual coming in is checked by a county deputy.
“On the pros side it's doing a really good job of limiting who's coming in,” he said.
“The negatives I'm seeing is if anyone has a question one person from one of the offices comes down, and instead of a safe distance they're just right next to each other.
“When it's face-to-face we need to have them six feet apart and maybe add some strips on the floor; maybe have a phone set up downstairs for the offices upstairs.”
The sheriff says having boxes for each office placed in the first floor annex has worked well in keeping more visitors from traveling throughout the building.
He's hoping the public will use the phone more often to conduct business with offices located in the courthouse.
A really bright side to life in these times of the virus is more and more people keep coming forward wanting to help, Mullett said.
“With this I'm seeing a lot of the best parts of people with so many out there that just want to help,” he said during a meeting earlier this week.
“We've created a contact list of people wanting to help in different parts of the county. We're trying to make a hub, where if you don't know who can help you, call us and we'll get you connected with resources that can help.
“I'm also finding there's a lot of people that want to be on that list, that want to help with things like delivering meals to people in need.”
The phone numbers to the county offices in the courthouse are:
• Sheriff – 405-238-7591.
• Treasurer – 405-238-7301.
• Commissioners – 405-238-2685.
• Assessor – 405-238-2409.
• County Clerk – 405-238-2772.
• Court Clerk – 405-238-5596.
• Election Board – 405-238-3303.
•••
Garvin County's emergency management director, Dave Johnson, says everyone should be taking the COVID-19 epidemic seriously.
That means paying close attention to good hygiene practices like lots of hand-washing and keeping a safe distance of six feet from others whenever possible.
“We're all working hard to manage this. We're all in this together,” he said.
Johnson also received the commissioners' support this week to use some money from the county 911 sales tax fund to purchase some safety gowns from the local Covercraft plant and then distribute them to first responders all over the county.
With all the rain in recent days and weeks a pasture fire this past weekend in a rural area southeast of Wynnewood showed fire departments could use a helping hand as well.
“The ground is kind muddy, but the fires are still burning,” he said.
“They can get stuck out there. When our guys need backhoes or something to pull them out they need your support.”
