Rumors the thing with missing teen

Rumors continue to make the rounds when it comes to a Pauls Valley teenage girl missing for nearly a month now.
The talk centers around might have happened to 17-year-old Faith Lindsey, who's been missing since Oct. 29.
Now search parties appear to be forming, while one rumor confirmed this week as false is the teen has killed by gunshot.
“I've heard the rumors,” says Brook Arbeitman of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. “Every time I hear a rumor I check on it.
“The one I keeping getting consistently is she's been shot and killed. I don't know what the means because we haven't found her.
“I would classify that as a rumor.”
Arbeitman stresses the investigation led by the OSBI is still looking for any information the public can offer on the missing teen.
“We're definitely still working to locate Faith,” she told the PV Democrat this week.
“Even if it is a rumor, quite frankly, if they know anything about her whereabouts in the days and hours before she went missing we encourage them to contact us. There has to be some people who know where she is.
“At this point we'll gladly listen to anyone with any kind of information about Faith.”
The way to contact the OSBI is (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is the law enforcement agency initiating an investigation into Lindsey's disappearance before requesting OSBI's assistance on Nov. 1.
Officials there reported Lindsey's boyfriend came to them claiming she had been shot in the Seminole County town of Sasakwa.
When the report proved to be false the male subject was reportedly arrested and a formal criminal charge filed against him.
Arbeitman has previously said it was Lindsey's sister who reported her missing.
An online notice this week sporting the emblem of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA group states a search party for Lindsey's disappearance is scheduled to gather starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov 24 at the Walmart store in Pauls Valley.
Lindsey is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 115 pounds with long brown hair and blue eyes.
•••
The Garvin County case of a runaway juvenile does appear to have a happy ending.
Officials with the Garvin County Sheriff's Office have confirmed Caleb Andrew Arias has been found safe.
No specific details are available as Arias has been located in the county after being listed as a runaway.
Arias left his residence west of Pauls Valley on Thursday, Nov. 7 and was not seen or heard from for a handful of days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.