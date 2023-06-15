Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.