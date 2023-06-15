A Pauls Valley man with a history of running from the law is now set to serve some time in prison.
As part of a plea deal Cecil Lee Shells, 64, was given a five-year prison sentence during a hearing last week in a Garvin County District courtroom.
At the center of the case against Shells is an incident back on Jan. 31, 2022 when he didn’t stop for state troopers and instead took them on a potentially dangerous pursuit.
It was the fourth time over a two-year span Shells was accused of taking officers on a ride as each time he failed to pull over for attempted traffic stops.
The most recent incident early last year started when Shells’ vehicle was clocked over the speed limit as he traveled on Interstate 35 a few miles south of Pauls Valley.
When troopers caught up with the vehicle they shined a spotlight onto the driver’s position. The vehicle didn’t slow down or pull over to the highway’s shoulder as troopers continued to try and get the driver’s attention.
Reports at the time show a trooper even screamed out a window for the driver, later identified as Shells, to pull over. The warnings were ignored as the pursued vehicle got all the way to Pauls Valley, where it exited on the ramp leading to state Highway 19.
Troopers said they had safety concerns for other traffic and pedestrians, so they conducted a “low speed” maneuver to get the vehicle stopped in front of the local Braum’s store near the interstate. Shells was taken into custody without incident.
Similar cases for Shells go back to February 2020 when he was charged with trying to elude a Pauls Valley police officer by driving at high speed and traveling past a stop sign. He was later sentenced to 30 days in county jail.
Shells was given the same sentence after he had another pursuit with local police just three months later.
Another encounter with police came in November 2021 as Shells was handed another month in jail. That incident also included two counts of cocaine and marijuana possession, along with resisting an officer.
The deal last week also included misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and transporting an open container of an intoxicating beverage being dismissed.
