Runoff in PV has fall date

At first it was believed last week’s race for an office on Pauls Valley’s city council was wrapped up for good, but now election officials have got all the facts in and know there will be a runoff vote later this year.
Mayor Jocelyn Rushing was the top vote-getter in the April 4 election, but since she didn’t get more than 50 percent in the three-candidate race there will be a runoff.
When members of the Garvin County Election Board convened late last week, only days after the election, they confirmed Rushing will face Matthew Huggans in a runoff now set for Sept. 12.
In last week’s election Rushing finished with 122 votes, which represents 47.6 percent of all the votes cast.
Huggans came in second with 96 votes, or 37.5 percent, while Heather Mullens collected 38 votes (14.8 percent).
At the time officials like election board Secretary Gayla Dean thought Rushing was the clear winner since she got the most votes.
That quickly changed when more was learned about Pauls Valley’s charter government and a resolution submitted for this election stating a runoff was possible.
“It was an error on our part,” Dean said.
“We were not looking at the percentages of the vote.”
In this particular election the all-out winner of a race with three candidates would have needed “50 percent plus one.”
That was made official April 7 when Dean and fellow election board members Pam Speath and Mary Bogdan verified provisional ballots cast in the election.
In all there were three but only two made the cut and were officially counted in the election results.
Both went to Rushing but that wasn’t enough to push her over the 50 percent mark as she finished with 48 percent.
“There will be a runoff,” Dean said moments after the final totals were tabulated late in the week.
“Not every city can do this, but Pauls Valley has a charter (government) and a runoff was stated in the resolution.”
Provisional ballots are used when there is a question over a voter’s eligibility in an election.
One of those ballots in this case was from a voter with a residence that after a closer look turned out to be inside the city limits of Pauls Valley.
The one ballot that didn’t wind up counting was from a voter who had transferred their registration to another county back in 2019.
“This was our first municipal election since the redistricting,” Dean said about some issues leading to provisional voting.
“It’s not so bad for us. The larger counties are having some real problems with this.”
Huggans was looking on as the election board trio checked the provisional ballots and ultimately called for the runoff vote to happen as he will again go up against Rushing with round two coming in the fall.
