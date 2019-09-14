Healthcare in rural areas like Garvin County was a big topic for some state legislators who took a few minutes to speak at a luncheon this week in Pauls Valley.
Among them was state Rep. Cindy Roe, R-Lindsay, whose District 42 covers most of the county.
Roe’s work as a nurse practitioner in Pauls Valley really has her focused on rural healthcare as she recently finished her first session in the office.
“Look at some outcomes in Oklahoma and we’re really at the bottom of the barrel,” she said at the luncheon hosted by the PV Chamber of Commerce with a handful of private sponsors.
“Rural healthcare providers don’t have as many options. The issues in rural Oklahoma are totally different than in the urban areas.”
Although Roe didn’t actually name the closure of Pauls Valley’s hospital last fall, she does know a little bit about what life for healthcare has been like around here since that time.
“If a patient comes into my clinic and they need an X-ray I have to send them to Sulphur or Purcell,” Roe said.
“That’s not fair to them to have to make the drive to get those services. A lot of people don’t even know where to go.”
Another with rural healthcare on her mind is state Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore. Her District 48 includes a slice of southwestern Garvin County.
Townley praised the work of the Legislature during her first session with pay raises for teachers and state employees. She says a big goal is to next get raises for school support staff.
She admits to being optimistic, especially when it came to the number of interim studies she requested.
“I put in for four interim studies. I thought I would get one or two, and then what do you know, I wound up getting all four.”
One of those studies is the issue of rural healthcare.
“We’re losing jobs all the time. It’s hard to attract young doctors to our area. It’s hard for them to maintain a practice in the rural areas,” Townley said, referring to the potential for much higher earnings for physicians in larger cities.
“I plan to concentrate on providing a level playing field for rural doctors and urban doctors.”
Another study Townley plans to be a part of is the advertising related to medical marijuana.
“This is medical marijuana. We don’t need to have happy hours with marijuana. I feel like we need to have a little more control over the billboards and print ads for this.
“I even saw one that said come in for a treat.”
State Sen. Paul Scott, R-Duncan, represents District 43 that includes a portion of what he calls the “panhandle of Garvin County” on the western side.
Scott spoke about next year’s census and robocalls.
“We’re going to be looking at the 2020 census,” he said about an interim study.
“If we can get people to fill out the census it means significant federal dollars that can be used for things like roads, bridges and healthcare in Oklahoma.
“I want you to encourage all your friends to not be afraid of the census. You will even be able to fill it out online.”
As for robocalls, Scott says it’s a federal issue that’s got his attention, along with the state attorney general’s office.
“I want to keep the heat one,” Scott said about the state's contingent in U.S. Congress.
“This is a problem that’s going to keep going. We need to keep pushing and keep this on the forefront for them.”
Also addressing the roomful at the luncheon were Dana Murphy of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and a representative of the Chickasaw Nation.
