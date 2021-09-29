A rural water district in Garvin County, described as needing “some improving,” now has a formal request to maybe someday tap into federal funds through the county's commissioners.
The request came Monday as officials with the Garvin County Rural Water District 4 attended a regular weekly meeting of the Garvin County commissioners.
“We're just looking to get our project in the pot,” Jack Justice about the request for some portion of any federal funding approved for the county.
“The people of Maysville are in dire need of water. We're planning on going into the northern areas of the county and up to Paoli. This project has been ongoing for some time.”
Another possible alternative could be to turn to selling bonds to pay for the project.
A brief description of the project is to add 20 miles of water lines to the district's area north and west of Pauls Valley. Right now there are about 100 miles of lines in the rural water district.
The total price tag of the project comes to around $4.6 million.
District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayers said the group is still working with attorneys to get more information on federal funds that do get the thumbs up for the county.
•••
The meeting also included some discussion on the plans for one area EMS district to someday soon acquire a more updated ambulance.
Jason Cook, director of the Elmore City Emergency Medical Service, was the meeting, while Dave Johnson, Garvin County's emergency management director, briefly explained the funding plan.
“We have discussed making a little bit of an exception to our policy,” Johnson said. “The policy is to have a year's worth of payments in advance before we order a vehicle.”
In the past funds might have come from a county sales tax providing revenue to all fire departments in Garvin County.
Now that source is expected to come from a portion on a separate county tax going to fund each ambulance service in the county.
No actions were taken as the Elmore City ambulance plan is expected to come back later.
•••
Johnson added there is a plan for the county to acquire a drone to help firefighters when large grass fires break out.
The cost could be in the range of around $10,000 for a drone, controllers and chargers. There would an additional annual lift license fee if the drone becomes a reality.
•••
Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett confirmed his agency has recently received a $50,000 grant from the Department of Environmental Quality.
“This will be for a part-time deputy to go out and do nothing but check for illegal dump sites,” Mullett said.
The sheriff said most of the grant money will be used to pay a deputy, while the rest will be for other costs, like protective gear, trailer and cameras.
Mullett did add the deputy could also possibly help out with efforts to shutdown illegal marijuana grow sites in the county.
