Pauls Valley's police, like the rest of us, have a whole different view of the world these days because of the coronavirus pandemic impacting just about everybody on the globe.
Chief Mitch McGill says keeping the peace remains the mission, but surviving this unprecedented time is also right up there.
“Right now our focus is to keep everybody safe,” McGill said.
“We want to stay healthy so we can have a police department. We're looking at all kinds of things, like what happens if half of my department gets the virus.”
Another issue facing police are what to do about an order this week by Gov. Kevin Stitt, which is meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The order includes the closure of such things as restaurants' dine-in areas, gyms and theaters in counties with confirmed positive cases of the virus, which includes Garvin County.
Although not completely specific the governor's action did order all “non-essential” businesses in these same counties to close for a 21-day period starting this past Wednesday.
“We're not sure what the definition is of a non-essential business. When we get calls on that we refer them to the state government,” McGill said.
“That is not our focus right now. We'll take that on a case-by-case basis.
“We've tried to up patrols and tell the guys to pay extra attention to the businesses that aren't open.”
As for what businesses are considered “non-essential,” a couple of good places to check out are the Oklahoma Department of Commerce website or the governor's Facebook page.
•••
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Thursday he believes law enforcement should “act in the best interest of their fellow citizens” when it comes to individuals or business owners complying with the governor's executive order.
“While a violation of an executive order can be a misdemeanor, law enforcement officers are counseled to inform and persuade to effect compliance when confronted with violations, emphasizing the gravity of the ongoing public health emergency we are experiencing,” Hunter said in a released statement.
“This is not intended to undercut law enforcement’s ability to make decisions based on their training, discretion and the facts of any given situation.
“Rather, this statement is provided to support and enable law enforcement to make sound, fact based decisions given the circumstances while appropriately balancing the interests of public safety and public health.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.