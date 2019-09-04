The city of Pauls Valley is joining forces with state officials to host a community gathering to look closer at things people can do to better protect the local water supply.
It's called a Watershed Protection Fair scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
The city is working with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality as experts from a variety of state agencies and organizations are expected to be at the fair to talk more about what can be done to protect local lakes and the watershed.
Free donuts will also be available for those coming to find out more.
•••
Another big community effort is on the brink of shutting down unless it gets some help.
The Pauls Valley United Fund, which raises money to help a variety of community groups, needs some help itself.
A community meeting to discuss how to keep United Fund alive is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start Monday, Sept. 9 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Representative of groups planning to submit funding requests are encouraged to attend the meeting.
• Anyone planning to attend an upcoming legislative luncheon in Pauls Valley is encouraged to RSVP ahead of time.
The PV Chamber of Commerce will host the luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
An RSVP is needed as soon as possible by contacting the chamber office, 405-238-6491.
•••
Residents in Elmore City and the Elmore City-Pernell School District have an election on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
On the ballot is a three-candidate town council race and a school bond issue that includes a new high school building.
Early in-person absentee voting is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 5-6 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
