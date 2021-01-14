Safety signs could delay school's opening

Upset, maybe even a little angry, is what Pauls Valley school officials appear to be feeling these days as a lack of lighted safety signs on the street now look to be the only hold-up in opening a brand new elementary school.
Those signs are the flashing kind meant to warn motorists on state Highway 19 to slow down for the new school building ready to house students prekindergarten through the third grade.
All five members of the PV Board of Education learned this week the school's opening will likely be delayed for an extended period as state transportation officials have yet to place school zone signs.
“The building is 99.9 percent complete,” Superintendent Mike Martin said during the Wednesday night meeting.
“The main hold up is getting the flashing lights up out there.”
Martin adds he has spoken with an Oklahoma Department of Transportation official about the situation and was told to call back in three to four weeks to get an update.
More details will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
