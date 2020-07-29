Safety the key with school start

Balancing the safety of students and staff while still being flexible looks to be a common approach for schools around Garvin County as preparations like never before continue for the start of a new school year.
Like so many other school officials Whitebead Superintendent Lou Ann Wood has been hard at work trying to figure out the best policies to try and keep students and staff safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Hopes are all that work pays off as the first day of a new school year arrives Aug. 13.
“We're going to do whatever we can to take of the kids,” Wood tells the PV Democrat.
“It's going to be a different kind of school year. We're asking for patience as we work with parents on how to go through the year.”
Although state education officials are not formally requiring the use of masks in school, Wood says the school is recommending they be worn.
“We want masks to be worn, but we're not requiring the students to wear them. We recommend masks but we're requiring them,” she said.
Also part of the request is Whitebead parents are being asked to provide their child with a mask even though they're not officially required.
“We will be asking students to wear masks in the hallways and when they can't socially distance.”
Wood says her plans are to follow all the safety guidelines laid out by health officials.
“The temperature of each child will be checked every day when they arrive for school. We'll also check their temperatures when they board the bus to come to school.”
Parents will also have a choice – to have their children attend traditional in-person instruction at the school or go the online distance learning route.
“They can choose to do virtual only for nine weeks and then we reevaluate,” Wood said. “If it's working they can stay with it. They can also choose to have their child return to the classroom.”
The superintendent says the decision still hasn't been made on whether or not athletic events will happen at Whitebead this year.
“We may or may not have sports this year.”
•••
A new school year will bring choices for parents of students set to attend school in the Elmore City-Pernell district.
For the upcoming 2020-2021 year ECP students can either choose the option of being in the classroom or they can go for a full-time distance learning program.
“Due to the current pandemic, our school district is committed to meeting the needs of all students in our schools and we are very excited to offer the options to families,” stated new Superintendent Sheila Riddle in a posted message.
With the more traditional option students will have in-person class four days a week with one day being set aside as a distance learning day.
This remote learning day is also meant to help prepare students, parents and staff for the possibility of another statewide school shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is our goal to prepare our students throughout the week and implement distance learning one day a week to ensure our students are familiar with the program and can utilize the program from their home. All students will be held accountable for attendance and grades during the distance learning day.”
With the full remote learning option students will get the chance to stay enrolled in Elmore City-Pernell School District, learn from home and continue to participate in extracurricular activities.
The one catch is students must be enrolled in the extracurricular class, such as athletics or band, on-site and be there in-person for the actual activities.
•••
Students in Paoli will start the new school year on Aug. 12.
The plan is to offer traditional, virtual and hybrid learning plans because of the virus pandemic.
School officials say if the state ever issues an order to limit the number of students in the building at the same time the district would move to a mix of in-person classes and virtual instruction.
•••
In Wynnewood there will be not two but three choices for the new school year.
One choice is the traditional route will all learning for all grades taking place in person at the actual school building.
There will also be the full virtual learning where all instruction takes place online as students stay at home.
Then there's “blended” learning as students sixth through 12 grades can do the school work remotely from home, while also participating in school sponsored extracurriculars such as sports and band.
Students who choose the blended or full virtual option must remain in that program for the duration of the school year.
Anyone with questions can contact their child's building principal for more information.
Once in-person classes begin each student entering a school building or boarding a bus will be required to have their temperatures checked. Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees will be required to follow the district isolation procedure.
Although not required all students and teachers are encouraged to use any personal protective equipment, such as mask, gloves or face shields during the school day.
All visitors, including parents and guardians, will be required to wear mask when entering a school building.
•••
The plan in Maysville is to also offer a choice between in-person classroom instruction or a virtual learning plan online for studentd fourth through 12th grades.
Multiple health and safety measures are being used at each site for the traditional in-person classes set to start on Aug. 13.
The virtual learning option will be 100 percent online instruction powered by the district new investment in technology and software.
Students choosing the remote learning will be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities.
There will also be a contingency learning plan if the state limits the number of students in a building.
The plan calls for students to follow an A/B rotation with in-person and virtual learning occurring simultaneously with Wednesday designated as a deep cleaning day.
