Salute for sister's place in PV history

February may have already wound down as Black History Month, but a local woman still wants to offer a special salute to her sister’s place in Pauls Valley history.
Erma Alford believes it’s the right time to honor her big sister, Willie Mae Willis-Jones – not just because she was among the first African-American students to graduate from Pauls Valley High School, but also for all she did throughout her life.
Alford said her sibling’s real legacy was passing on to her family the importance of education. Willis-Jones is now 80 years old and living with her family in Oklahoma City.
“This is a tribute to her because she has done so much,” said Alford. “She deserves recognition for the work she has done throughout the years. She has so much compassion for all. She gave so much of herself at home, work and the community.”
Willis-Jones, the first of seven children of James A. “Buster” Willis and Hattie Prince Willis, was born in 1939 and grew up in the family’s house on Hickory Street. She attended the segregated grade school just two blocks from the family home. That same school, which her father attended, was known historically as Dunbar School, named after the black poet Paul Laurence Dunbar. The school housed black students up through eighth grade. Later, Willie Mae attended the segregated junior high and high school in Wynnewood.
Alford, now in her 70s and living in Ardmore, says a school bus would pick up students at the corner of Hickory and Bradley on the west side of PV and take them to and from the Wynnewood school.
When integration began, Willie Mae was among the students who walked a mile or so to PV’s junior high and high school. The high school at that time in the ‘50s was in the building that houses junior high students today.
Then came 1958, when Willie Mae, Dorothy Bradley and Bobby Ray Stevenson were the first African-Americans to graduate from Pauls Valley High School. Willie Mae had been a member of the marching band, playing clarinet. She also took piano lessons and was active in church, local and state activities, the girls’ auxiliary and Girl Scouts.
After graduation, she attended Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, majoring in the health care field while continuing with music and playing field hockey. In 1959, she married Herbert Jones and traveled with him around the U.S and abroad during his military career.
Alford said the traveling didn’t stop her sister from continuing her education. She was the first African American to attend a vocational school in Temple, Texas, where she became a licensed vocational nurse. She was later the first black LVN at the hospital in Ardmore.
Willis-Jones ultimately earned a master’s degree in health education. On the home front, she and Herbert had two children, one of whom they tragically lost. They also had three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Willis-Jones’ passed onto others in her family her ongoing push for education.
“She was big on education,” Alford said. “My sister was instrumental in all of us getting our education, and I mean higher education. She was my inspiration. She set the tone for all of us. I wanted to do what Willie Mae did.”
Erma’s own history is a perfect example of Willie Mae’s influence.
In 1968, Erma was the second African American to graduate from the newly constructed vocational school in Ardmore and first black employee at the hospital there. She was the first black graduate of the Murray State College nursing program in 1974, later creating her own nonprofit health resource business.
“Willie Mae was the catalyst,” Erma adds. “She was the trailblazer. We’re very proud of Willie Mae.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.