Buddy Underwood of Wynnewood, Oklahoma was born to Hollis and Pearl (McNeill) Underwood on July 21, 1934, in Elmore City, Oklahoma and entered the gates of heaven on April 4, 2022, at the age of 87.
Modean (Victor) Haddock was born June 5, 1938 in Pauls Valley, Okla., to Dale Frank and Bonnie Clariese (Shaw) Victor.
Sherry Lynn Travis Smith, 66, a resident of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma was born on March 3, 1956 in Pauls Valley, Okla., to John D. and Doris Travis.
John B. Ballard, 100, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his home with family there with him.
